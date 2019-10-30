Plea against march adjourned

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition challenging “Azadi March” by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) and creation of a private “army” by its leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

At the outset of the hearing, a federal law officer submitted a reply on behalf of the ministry of interior saying the private militia/razakar force of the JUI-F, Ansarul Islam, had been banned.

He said all provincial governments had also been entrusted powers to take appropriate action against the ban organisation. The court adjourned the hearing for two weeks and directed the petitioner to file his rejoinder.