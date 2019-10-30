Security tightened for Azadi March

LAHORE:A meeting was held here Tuesday under the chairmanship of DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan to review the overall law and order in the city and measures taken to control crime.

SP Security/SSP Operations Lahore Muhammad Naveed, SP Dolphin Squad Naveed Irshad, SP Headquarters/ Anti-Riot Syed Karar Hussain, SP VVIP Security Mehmood-ul-Hassan along with all Divisional SPs and related officers attended the meeting.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that law and order in the City was completely peaceful and police officials were put on high alert for the safety of its citizens. Reviewing the arrangements regarding provision of foolproof security to the participants of Azadi March, Ashfaq Khan said that all arrangements were complete and Lahore Police had chalked out a comprehensive security plan in this regard. He said that Lahore Police would fully implement the given SOPs to ensure security to the citizens.

Ashfaq Khan said that teams of Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite Force along with police stations personnel would ensure effective patrolling whereas vehicles and persons would be thoroughly searched on entry and exit points of the city. He said that snap checking, search operations, geo-tagging and biometric verifications were being conducted in different parts of the city on daily basis.

He said that continuous monitoring of Azadi March and other important activities through the CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority to foil any nefarious designs of anti-social elements would be ensured. He directed all divisional SPs and officers concerned to personally monitor all the arrangements made in this regard and brief the police officers to strictly follow the SOPs to ensure security of all citizens.

The DIG Operations directed police officers to take effective measures to control the incidents of crime and continue strict action against drug peddlers around educational institutions.

He directed divisional SPs to initiate search and combing operations according to the identified hot spots to curb criminals. He directed them to follow Police Code of Conduct during behaviour with citizens, utilise all possible resources to make police stations neat and clean and ensure their complete record.

Traffic plan: City traffic police released a traffic advisory plan for citizens on Azadi March. The Mall, Canal Road, Ferozpur Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road and other roads will remain open to traffic.

Citizens will be informed about the changing traffic situation through Rasta FM 88.6 and Rasta App. Ten DSPs, 70 inspectors, 140 patrolling officers and over 600 traffic wardens will regulate traffic on roads.