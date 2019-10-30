‘Fazl won’t be allowed to do politics of bodies’

LAHORE:Provincial Industries, Trade, Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Tuesday had a meeting with a delegation of Chinese investors under the leadership of Director General Mou Jundian from Qingdao Municipal Foreign Affairs Officer at CM’s office.

The delegation leader said that they were ready to extend the all-out possible cooperation to bring economic and trade stability between Pakistan and China. He said there existed conducive environment for investment and they wanted to enhance investment in Punjab. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Pakistan and China enjoyed cordial relations and economic relations between the two countries had entered into a new era.

Talking to media representatives, the minister said the people of Pakistan got rid of corrupt mafia through elections on 25th July, 2018, and people were standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan under the slogan of change. Economic indicators have improved due to concrete policies being adopted under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it has also been acknowledged by international organisations, he complimented. The financial position of corrupt mafia has worsened after the PTI came into power and they are protesting on the roads for retrieving their financial distresses.

The PTI government clinched votes in the name of change and Prime Minister Imran Khan talked in detail about Islamophobia while those who got votes in the name of Islam were doing nothing, he stressed. If such people come for protest along with weapons and sticks and try to cause damage to anything then law would immediately come into action.

Aslam Iqbal said that Modi lobby in Pakistan through their nefarious designs had put the Kashmir issue on the back-burner and in order to divert attention from it, drama of Azadi March had been staged. Maulana wants to do politics over dead bodies but we will not allow him to succeed.