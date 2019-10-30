close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
AFP
October 30, 2019

Quake kills six in south Philippines

National

MANILA: A powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday, killing six people, cracking buildings and injuring dozens in a region still reeling from a previous deadly tremor. Terrified locals ran into the streets after the 6.6-magnitude quake, which hit the island of Mindanao as schools and offices opened for the day. The shaking lasted up to a minute in some areas, damaging homes, multi-storey buildings and classrooms in a region where hundreds are still displaced by a quake that killed at least five earlier this month.

