13 countries cited for enabling ‘impunity’ in journalist deaths

WASHINGTON: More than 200 killings of journalists are unsolved in 13 countries cited by a media watchdog group for enabling "impunity" for the crimes. The Committee to Protect Journalists said the countries on its list were home to the majority of journalist killings over the past 10 years.

The countries "represent a mix of conflict-ridden regions and more stable countries where criminal groups, politicians, government officials, and other powerful actors resort to violence to silence critical and investigative reporting." Somalia was the worst country for the fifth year in a row in a ranking based on deaths as a percentage of each country’s population -- 25 unsolved killings in a country of 15 million people. Syria was second and Iraq third on the list; the country with the largest number of unsolved killings was the Philippines with 41, followed by Mexico with 30, the New York-based group said.