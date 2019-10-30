Pakistan Cables wins the 14th Consumers’ Choice Award 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Cables won the Consumers’ Demand award at the 14th Consumer Choice Award 2019 ceremony organized by the Consumer Association of Pakistan, held at a local hotel recently. The Chief Guest, Mr. Khalid Maqbool, Federal Minister of Information Technology presented Mr. Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO Pakistan Cables the award and Communication in presence of Mr. Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan and Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President FPCCI.

“Being recognized by consumers as the Best Category Brand is proof that our consumers value quality and trust the brand Pakistan Cables for delivering on it consistently for over 65 years”, commented Mr. Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO Pakistan Cables.

Earlier last month Pakistan Cables also launched its online e-store, offering wiring solutions for consumers looking for hassle free and convenient buying options backed by speedy and secure delivery. “In Pakistan, we are the first player in the category to explore the ecommerce frontier, which is true to our philosophy of embracing innovation and offering value to consumers”, he added.***