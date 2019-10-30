close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

Azadi March: Convoys from KP to reach Rashakai Interchange tomorrow

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

PESHAWAR: Convoys from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would reach the Rashakai Interchange on Motorway at 2pm tomorrow (Thursday) to launch the Azadi March towards Islamabad.

This was announced by the provincial executive council meeting of JUI-F.

The meeting was held here on Tuesday with provincial president of the party, Maulana Ataur Rahman, in the chair. General secretary of the party Maulana Ataul Haq Darvesh, Abdul Jalil Jan, Asif Iqbal Daudzai and others attended the meeting.

Maulana Ataul Haq informed the participants that convoys from the remote districts of the province would leave at night to reach Rashakai in time. Similarly marchers from Hazara division would join the march at Hassanabdal at 4 pm.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan