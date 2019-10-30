‘Inclusiveness among youth should be promoted’

KARACHI: Speakers at a series of seminars and conferences here highlighted the need to promote inclusiveness, peace, harmony and reconciliation among youth through education and training.

The first of a series of seminars titled ‘Advancing Inclusiveness among Youth through Training and Education’ was jointly organised by Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies, Islamic Research Institute (IRI), International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and Iqra University Karachi in collaboration with Inter-Universities Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS), Islamabad.

The aim of the seminar was to promote peace, harmony and reconciliation among youth through training and education. Islamic Research Institute Director General Prof Dr Zia ul Haq introduced the audience about Paigham-e-Pakistan and Naujawanan-e-Pakistan which aim at promoting participation of youth in decision making in order to protect them from anti-state propaganda through counseling for socioeconomic empowerment and countering violent extremism.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqra University Vice Chancellor Dr Wasim Qazi said the potential of the youth can be utilized to bring a positive change in the society and to eliminate the menace of terrorism and extremism.

Students of the Iqra University also gave presentations, demonstrating the role of the youth in peace building and eliminating extremism from the society. Dr Murtaza Noor of IUCPSS applauded the efforts of Paigham-e-Pakistan team for disseminating the message of peace.

The seminar was followed by a two-day Paigham-e-Pakistan training workshop for youth at the Iqra University on Oct 22-23. The aim of the workshop was to train youth to play their role in peace building and reconstruction of the society.

On the first day of the workshop, four sessions were held in which speakers talked about the challenges faced by the youth. Vice Chancellor Iqra University The next seminar titled ‘Role of Youth in Promotion of Inclusiveness and Peace Building’ was held at Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi on Oct 24. Another seminar on the same theme was also organised at Jamia tur Rasheed Karachi the same day, followed by an event titled ‘Role of Youth in Peace Building’ at Dadabhoy Institute Karachi on Oct 25.

Separately, the ‘Students Art & Literary Festival’ was organised on Oct 26, followed by city tour, workshops and gala dinner on Oct 27 as part of third edition of International Students Convention and Expo at the Institute of Business Administration Karachi. Different sessions titled ‘Entrepreneurship - A Better Choice for Earning Livelihood’, ‘University Youth as a Source of Tolerance, Dialogue and Conflict Management’, and ‘Youth as Catalyst for Inclusive Democracy and Interfaith Harmony’ were organised as part of the convention on Oct 28.

On Oct 29, International Students Convention 2019 was held at Iqra University Karachi while different sessions titled ‘Responsive Pakistanis for a Just and Equitable Society’, ‘Media, Cybercrime, Youth and Peace Building’ and Role of Youth in Drug-Free Campuses and Societies’ were organised at Institute of Business Administration Karachi under Paigham-e-Pakistan, Saiban-e-Pakistan and Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan initiatives of the government of Pakistan.