PIMS to remain on high alert from today ahead of ‘Azadi’ March

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has been put on high alert from today (Wednesday) onwards ahead of ‘Azadi’ March announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) in the federal capital.

In reference to a letter issued by District Magistrate ICT Islamabad on October 27 on ‘high alert in the hospital and availability of beds’, the PIMS administration issued a circular on Tuesday informing all the concerned departments at PIMS that “the hospital will remain on high alert during the rally of JUI-F at Metro Depot, H-9 near Itwar Bazaar, Islamabad from October 30 to till further orders”.

The shift staff and emergency staff of the hospital will perform their duties as usual while all the heads of clinical and non-clinical departments and supervisory staff of PIMS have been requested to prepare and issue Emergency Duty Rosters in this regard, states the circular issued by Deputy Executive Director at PIMS Dr. Zulfiqar Ghouri.

The circular states that the departments of neurosurgery, orthopedic and general surgery are especially requested to depute maximum staff for ‘on call duty’. Chief CMO and Clinical Coordinator at PIMS Emergency Department Dr. Sharjeel Zaheer has been nominated as the focal person to deal with the emergency situation, states the circular issued by the approval of Executive Director at PIMS.

According to Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja, the PIMS has already working out special arrangements to deal with, God forbid, any bigger emergency while arrangements being made to keep limited number of beds vacated for managing any disaster. In case of any emergency, the PIMS is ready to vacate greater number of beds as for the purpose, arrangements have already been made, he said.

He said the PIMS administration has directed all the staff including nurses and doctors on duty to remain on high alert while in case of any emergency, additional staff can be deputed immediately.