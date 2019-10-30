Verdict reserved on Capt Safdar's bail plea

LAHORE: A local court here on Tuesday reserved a verdict on a bail plea of Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a hate speech case.

The court also reserved its verdict on an application seeking physical remand of the PML N leader for investigations. A government lawyer moved the application on behalf of the state challenging the Oct 22 ruling of a judicial magistrate who had turned down a plea for physical remand of the PML N leader. He stated that an investigation against the accused had hit a snag owing to the judicial magistrate's decision of not handing over the custody of Safdar to the police.