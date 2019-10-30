Govt decides to change BoDs of PLL, PLTL, MDs

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to reconstitute the board of directors (BoDs) of Pakistan LNG Limited (PPL) and Pakistan LNG Terminal Limited (PLTL) and also to change the managing directors of both the entities.

This move is being initiated apparently with an aim to bring more competent people in the board who are well versed with corporate sector having the financial, legal and technical knowhow about the LNG sector, but according to sources, the Petroleum Division is set to change board of directors of both the entities because of the decisions they made annoying the top men in the government.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) board has earlier decided not to open the bids for LNG procurement for 10 years which offended the Petroleum Division. Top mandarins of the Petroleum Division said that it was the decision of federal cabinet to go for tenders seeking procurement of LNG for 10 years to know the reference price prior to go for another government- to-government LNG deal.

“We just want to know the lowest price, but PLL board refused to open bids.” Mentioning about the PLTL, the sources say that PLTL board came up on October 14 with the decision to terminate the contract (Operation Services Agreement) with Pakistan PortGas Consortium Limited (PGPL)’s terminal. This also sent a wrong signal to the potential investors which are in pipeline in LNG sector.

PLTL took the plea that JJVL’s guarantee has been downgraded on account of litigation so PGPCL is required deposit the fresh guarantee equal to $10 million in cash or equal to asset of worth $15 million despite seeking the guarantee against the downgrading. However, PGP Consortium Limited in its response to purported ‘Termination Notice’ has termed the PLTL action as illegal, saying any termination of such contract by recourse other than through the procedures laid down in Clause 37 (Dispute Resolution) of the OSA amounts to willful misconduct and is illegal and of no lawful effect. Moreover, any act in furtherance of the purported termination of the OSA will also amount to willful misconduct and accordingly be illegal and without lawful effect.

At present PGPL continues to run the LNG terminal and it has 90 days under the contract for having the right. However, during 90 days, if both parties fail to resolve the dispute, the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) will be the plate form to solve the issue. However, Petroleum Division has asked PLTL management to resolve the issue within 10-15 days so that the government could avoid the court of arbitration proceedings.

Keeping in view the decisions taken by PLL and PLTL boards which irked the top men in Petroleum Division, top sources said, the decision making figures have decided to change both the boards of directors and their existing acting managing directors (MDs).