Hearing on Maryam’s bail plea adjourned

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday adjourned for a day the hearing of a bail petition of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case on the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

As a division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi resumed hearing, a prosecutor of the NAB stated that senior prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana is busy at the Islamabad High Court for bail proceedings of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam’s lawyers asked the bench to let them start their arguments so an outline of the case could be presented before it. However, the bench observed that it will be appropriate if the petitioner’s counsel resumes arguments in the presence of the prosecution.

The bench deferred the hearing till Wednesday (today). The NAB has already filed its written reply to the petition, asking the bench to not grant bail to Maryam. It feared that the petitioner could flee the country if released on bail.