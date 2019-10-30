Firdous, Fawad have a tiff in PM’s presence

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Tuesday saw two of its members having a tiff over an issue in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan complained to the prime minister that the Pemra’s decision about senior anchorpersons had taken a lot of flak on the social media and it appeared as though some ministers were part of the opposition.

She said criticism of the decision by the ministers had exposed the government to serious humiliation. Dr Firdous had hardly finished when Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry quipped that real embarrassment was caused when decisions were retracted within hours.

The prime minister advised the cabinet members against issuing any statement on the health of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Imran said he not only prayed for speedy recovery of Nawaz, but was also providing him with the best possible medical care.