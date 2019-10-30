Police bosses review security issues during Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: The police bosses of Security, Operations and Headquarters Divisions met here on Tuesday and reviewed security issues during the Azadi March.

Deputy Inspectors General of Police (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan and DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed on Tuesday met with policemen came for security duties in Islamabad in context of Azadi March. Accompanied with DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem and SSP (Headquarters), they briefed the policemen about their duties and asked them to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens as per law.

They said that security duties by policemen should be effectively ensured and their morale to remain high. DIGs said that necessary equipment for security duties have been provided to policemen who would be also given meal at their duty points and best accommodation facilities during stay in Islamabad. They also inquired about their issues and assured full support to them regarding duty.