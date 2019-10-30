Al-Azizia reference: IHC suspends Nawaz’s sentence for eight weeks, grantsc

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday suspended sentence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference for eight weeks and granted him bail on medical grounds.

IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani held the hearing into PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif’s plea seeking suspension of his brother’s sentence in Al-Azizia reference.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also appeared before the court and presented a report regarding the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He told the bench that former prime minister was satisfied with medical treatment being provided to him at Services Hospital. The bench asked Punjab CM what he had done for other inmates of jails.

Punjab CM said that the Punjab government paid fine of 600 inmates and took several steps for jail reforms after personally visiting eight jails in Punjab. He said that Nawaz Sharif was just in their custody, facing the punishment on the order of the superior court. “We have nothing to do with it,” he added.

"We have provided the best possible healthcare facilities to Nawaz Sharif," said Usman Buzdar adding, "We are equally concerned over the condition of other jail inmates."

In his petition, Hafiz Hamdullah stated that his Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) had been blocked and requested the court to nullify the Nadra's decision and stop the interior ministry from taking any further action.

Hamdullah told the court that he had submitted an application to the Nadra last week but no action was taken by the department. To this, the Nadra replied that a letter was written to Hafiz Hamdullah for the first time in December 2018 that his documents submitted to a district level committee were fake and the committee had also been informed.

Justice Athar Minallah inquired about Hafiz Hamdullah’s children and their CNICs. The applicant’s counsel told him that they held the CNICs and one of his sons was serving in the Pakistan Army.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked how the nationality of a person could be questioned who was willing to sacrifice his son for the motherland. Hearing the arguments, the IHC suspended the decision and barred the Nadra and the interior ministry from further action till next order. Earlier, the Nadra through its order U/S 18(1) and 17(2) blocked Hafiz Hamdullah’s CNIC terming him a “confirmed alien” and also directed all the TV channels to refrain from inviting and projecting Hamdullah Saboor in their programmes, talk shows, news etc.