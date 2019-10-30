Tokyo unveils 2020 venue inspired by traditional Japanese techniques

TOKYO: A custom-built $188 million gymnastics venue inspired by traditional Japanese building techniques and using wood from around the country was unveiled by organisers of the 2020 Olympics on Tuesday.

The Ariake Gymnastics Centre in central Tokyo uses 2,300 cubic metres of wood and is intended to hark back to methods that predate the use of modern construction materials in Japan. The structure features a gently undulating roof, with external walls constructed from cedar wood.

Supporting rods allow the building to look from a distance as though it is suspended in the air. Organisers said it was intended to look like a “a wooden bowl, floating in the bay area”. The building, one of a handful custom-built for the Games, “symbolises Japan’s wood culture and viewers can feel its simple beauty”, the organisers said.