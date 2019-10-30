‘Brazilian duo capable of deputising for Pogba’

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday that Brazilian duo Fred and Andreas Pereira are up to the task of filling in for the injured Paul Pogba ahead of their League Cup fourth round clash with in-form Chelsea.

Solskjaer’s side were due to travel to Stamford Bridge early on Wednesday and the Norwegian coach added he had been impressed by Fred’s recent performances after he and Pereira started United’s last three league games.

Pogba has not played since September 30 and is likely to be out until December because of an ankle problem. “Fred and Andreas, they are going to be important for us. Fred will probably take Paul’s position for a while now.” said Solskjaer.

“That’s been brilliant for us, but Andreas has grown in the last few games.” United enjoyed an upturn in their fortunes last week, becoming the first team to take points off Premier League leaders Liverpool this season before winning at Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League and then at Norwich, their first league win on their travels in eight months. However, perhaps their best result of the season so far was their opening day 4-0 demolition of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.