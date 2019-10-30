Lampard won’t discuss diving issu with Hudson-Odoi

LONDON: Frank Lampard says he doesn’t need to warn Callum Hudson-Odoi to cut out diving after the Chelsea winger was booked at Burnley.

Hudson-Odoi was initially awarded a penalty when he tumbled in the Burnley area during Chelsea’s 4-2 win on Saturday. But the England international was then booked for simulation after the decision was overturned by VAR.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was critical of Hudson-Odoi, calling it “shambolic how people just dive all over the place”, while claiming it was worse because it involved a young player. Yet Chelsea manager Lampard is adamant the 18-year-old did not dive, so he doesn’t need to discipline him over the issue.

“Nothing, I’ve said nothing. I didn’t feel the need to,” replied Lampard when asked what he had said to Hudson-Odoi. “I asked him on the day of the game, straight afterwards, after my press, he said he got a touch.

“Clearly when you see it back from behind he gets a hand on his back. I know it’s light. “I’m not saying it’s a definite penalty but it’s not (a dive). I’m not sure if Sean had maybe watched it back and all the angles when he spoke because it wasn’t a dive as such.

“If that becomes a dive you will start analysing every bit of contact. That is the game, those are the grey areas. It was nowhere near a clear cut issue.” Referee Michael Oliver changed his penalty decision at Burnley following advice from the video assistant referee.