Surrey confirm Amla signing on Kolpak deal

LONDON: Surrey have completed the signing of Hashim Amla on a Kolpak registration. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Amla joins the club on a two-year deal, though the second year could be jeopardised by the UK’s impending departure from the European Union.

Amla, 36, retired from international cricket in August after a 15-year career playing for South Africa, and joins his former team-mate Morne Morkel at The Oval. He previously played for Surrey as an overseas player in 2013 and 2014, and ESPNcricinfo understands his representatives also held talks with Middlesex and Hampshire.

Alec Stewart, Surrey’s director of cricket, said that the number of his players in or around the England set-up meant that the opportunity to sign Amla was “too good to ignore”. “His record speaks for itself and we know from his previous spells here that he will be an excellent resource.

“With several of our players now in or around the international setup, the opportunity to bring Hashim back to Surrey was too good to ignore.” Amla said: “I am very excited to be joining them again while also not forgetting the opportunity to play alongside my good friend Morne Morkel again.

Amla is the latest in a raft of signings the club has made in the past week. Michael Neser (Championship), D’Arcy Short and Shadab Khan (both T20 Blast) will join as overseas players.