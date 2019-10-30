Junaid claims Green-shirts’ performance wasn’t bad

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team returned home on Tuesday from the Netherlands after failing to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2020. The manager-cum-head coach Khwaja Junaid claims the performance of the Green-shirts against Holland was satisfactory as they had had only six-week training.

Talking to ‘The News’, he said that the team, ranked 17th in the world, gave tough time to the hosts, who are ranked third in the world. “Our players were playing international matches after a very long time. But we were able to challenge them on their home ground.

“The performance in the first match gave a lifeline to Pakistan hockey. It told the world that we are capable of fighting against European teams in big matches although we have been passing through one crisis after another,” Junaid added.

He said Pakistan could have won the first match if there had not been a controversial umpiring decision. The head coach said that variations in PCs in the first match worked well. “We were able to score four goals. He rejected the impression that forwards played poorly, claiming that goals were scored on PCs which were a result of attacks by the forward line.

“Six of our players were playing against such a dangerous team for the first time,” the coach said. “Everyone thought that we would easily surrender against Holland in both matches but we played exceptionally well in first match.

“The host team bounced back in the second match because of its vast experience. The second quarter in the second match proved disastrous for us and our players could not answer the Dutch team’s planning and strategy which they develop after watching us in the first match,” he pointed out.

“The difference between the two teams was international exposure which our players lack. The Dutch team regularly played rigorous hockey and had a number of experienced players,” he said. He said that if Pakistan players got international hockey matches regularly, they could beat even the strongest sides.

“We played against Germany with 13 players and it was the very first match for Pakistan team comprising many new players against a strong team of Germany,” said the head coach. “We did not play those two matches to win, but to test our players,” he added.

He said that he would submit his report to PHF about the performance of the players in the Olympic qualifying matches in one week and recommend to PHF to design a comprehensive training programme and arrange test match series with strong hockey-playing countries.

“In the first phase we should play against Asian countries such as India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and China. In the second phase, we may play against Australia and New Zealand. Then we could go for European countries,” Junaid said.

“We have two years to prepare for World Cup qualifying rounds. So, we should start training the boys and give them maximum international exposure, against leading teams,” he added.

He said that the performance of Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar, Rizwan Ali, Moin Shakeel and Rana Sohail was commendable.

To a question, he said that Mazhar who conceded six goals in the second match against Holland played because Amjad Ali felt pain in his shoulder.