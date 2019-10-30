Full assembly

I have an April 2008 Suzuki Cultus which is being maintained at a local dealer in Karachi. Recently, its fuel gauge went out of order. A query for new fuel gauge with Pak Suzuki by the dealer revealed that the separate fuel gauge is not available and one needs to purchase the full assembly. The assembly which consists of a host of parts including fuel pump costs a whooping Rs140,000. The actual price of a sole fuel gauge would be a fraction of the cost of full assembly but Pak Suzuki does not make one available in the market thereby leaving its customers in a quagmire.

The cartel of assemblers which are fleecing the people of our country by way of high price and obsolete models seems to have no regulators to monitor them as they make their spares scarce and force the consumers to purchase full assembly which would cost more than ten times the price of actual part.

Sadia Adnan

Karachi