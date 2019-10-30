close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 30, 2019

Full assembly

Newspost

 
October 30, 2019

I have an April 2008 Suzuki Cultus which is being maintained at a local dealer in Karachi. Recently, its fuel gauge went out of order. A query for new fuel gauge with Pak Suzuki by the dealer revealed that the separate fuel gauge is not available and one needs to purchase the full assembly. The assembly which consists of a host of parts including fuel pump costs a whooping Rs140,000. The actual price of a sole fuel gauge would be a fraction of the cost of full assembly but Pak Suzuki does not make one available in the market thereby leaving its customers in a quagmire.

The cartel of assemblers which are fleecing the people of our country by way of high price and obsolete models seems to have no regulators to monitor them as they make their spares scarce and force the consumers to purchase full assembly which would cost more than ten times the price of actual part.

Sadia Adnan

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost