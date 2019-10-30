close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 30, 2019

Failure all around

Newspost

 
October 30, 2019

This refers to the news item '40 percent of children in Sindh out of school, admits CM’ (Oct 29). After it was conceded by the chief executive of the province, it is a charge sheet against the government, the politicians, the political parties, parliament and the political system in vogue. The situation in other provinces is not much different. It amounts to a violation of the basic obligation of the state enshrined in the constitution. It is a failure of all organs of the state.

Enlightenment and empowerment has been taken away from the masses. To empower the people, a new political system is required, a new constitution needs to drafted and new faces need to enter the political arena.

Kulsoom A Majeed

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost