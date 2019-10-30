close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 30, 2019

Protesting nation

Newspost

 
October 30, 2019

The growing number of protests (dharnas) over the last few years in Islamabad is definitely something to worry about. From lawyers, political parties, religious clerics to trade unions and doctors every segment of society seems to be indulging in so-called self-justice.

In my opinion, the state should pay heed to this mushrooming phenomena of protests every now and then. The media should spread awareness among the general public regarding the immense economic and property losses these protests incur upon the capital city and its inhabitants. Just anyone should not be allowed to spread hatred and dysfunction. The citizens of every city have their fundamental rights which should be respected by every protesting group.

Ayesha Ahmad

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost