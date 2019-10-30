Unnecessary gate

The LDA plans to construct a 130ft wide and 60ft high gate near the NAB office on Multan Road in Lahore. The initial work of digging is about to begin. What shocks everyone is that the pillar of the gate on southern end of the road is located in the middle of a sewage drain that the NHA had recently completed. On inquiry, it was revealed that the LDA had neither sought approval of the NHA nor submitted the layout plan of the gate, which shows a state of disconnect between two government departs.

What is the wisdom behind this? One may even question the idea behind putting up the gate at a location that is already congested since the Motorway exit, police check post, NAB office, and NLC dry port exist close by. Those who planned this project surely lack aesthetics; otherwise, this gate could have been located at least three to four kilometres further down towards Multan where plenty of open space is available. The LDA and such civic bodies had better think of easing the traffic flow rather than hindering it by unnecessary beautification. It’s time to reconsider the location of the gate, if at all it’s needed.

Iftekhar A Khan

Lahore