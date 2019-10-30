close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

Two police officials suspended

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

A police station’s chief and another police officer were suspended over their involvement in land grabbing on Tuesday.

Police said there was a dispute between two groups over a 400-square-yard plot located in Jamia Millia in Malir, and a clash erupted between them late on Monday night. Some people were wounded during the clash.

Police said ASI Sajid at the behest of Station House Officer Safdar Mashwani of the Al-Falah police station sided with one of the parties and helped them to occupy the land. Senior police officials took notice of the incident, suspended both the police officers and initiated a departmental inquiry.

Woman’s body found

The body of a strangled woman was found in Allah Wala Town within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. Responding to information, rescuers reached the scene and shifted the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

