PPP shuns Sindh Assembly as GDA’s MPA-elect takes oath

Lawmakers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stayed away from the session of the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday during the time an opposition MPA-elect took oath of office after winning a recent key by-election in Larkana, which was considered a stronghold of the province’s ruling party.

PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani administered the oath of office to Moazzam Ali Abbasi of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). The opposition MPA swore the oath in the Sindhi language.

Other legislators of the GDA vociferously raised slogans to celebrate the electoral victory of their colleague. The newly elected MPA of the GDA had defeated Jameel Soomro of the PPP in the by-election for the PS-11 Larkana constituency.

The speaker greeted Abbasi for becoming a member of the House. The opposition MPA was supposed to take oath this past Friday, but the assembly’s sitting was adjourned without any proceedings due to a lack of quorum.

Moreover, supporters and activists of the GDA who wanted to witness Abbasi’s oath-taking in the House had thronged in large numbers to the main gate of the PA building and quarrelled with the assembly’s security staff.

After taking the oath of office as MPA, the opposition legislator thanked God and expressed his gratitude to the people of Larkana for supporting him in the recent by-election. He also expressed remorse over the unfortunate incident that occurred at the gate of the PA building.

The speaker said on the occasion that it was his desire that the entire family of the MPA was present in the House to witness the oath-taking, but it could not happen because someone had conspired to vitiate the situation.

Durrani said he would not let anybody spoil the environment inside the assembly’s premises. He said it was unfortunate that people had used extremely foul language at the main entrance to the PA building and it was intolerable.

The speaker said that he was bound to take action if someone committed an undesirable act on the PA’s premises. The lawmakers of the ruling PPP came to the House after the oath-taking ceremony.