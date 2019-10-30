close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

KMC Council demands increase in OZT share

Karachi

The Council of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) approved several resolutions with majority votes in its general meeting held in the Council Hall of the KMC office on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan and KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman was also present in the meeting. A 19-point agenda and many private resolutions were put up for approval during the proceedings which included the approval of the amendment in the bylaws for graveyards, demand for 15 per cent increase in the Octrai Zila Tax (OZT) share of the KMC to meet the shortfall in the disbursement of staff salary as employees were not getting the announced 15 per cent increase in salary and pension.

The council also gave approval of a resolution to start construction work at the Orangi Cottage Industry and also demanded the appointment of Sarfraz Ahmed as captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team in all three formats till the next world cup.

Other resolutions which got approval in the meeting include rights to recover parking fee of 12 KMC charged parking sites, the establishment of technical posts in the Landhi Sports Complex, cleanliness arrangement in the trauma centre of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, the adaptation of family park in Clifton, Block-5, by the Houston Karachi Sister Cities Association and named it as ‘Tahira Family Park’.

