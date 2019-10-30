Realme XT launched in Pakistan

KARACHI: Realme, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, fortified its leadership in the market by launching Pakistan’s first 64MP ultra high resolution quad camera smartphone realme XT, a statement said on Tuesday.

Realme XT is part of realme’s Premium X series that has taken an ‘imaging leap’ to bring forth an ultimate quad camera experience for realme’s astute consumers, it added. Espousing the brand ideology of ‘Dare to Leap’, realme XT pioneers the camera technology with highest resolution sensor of 64MP, ever seen on a smartphone.

The quad camera realme XT features 4-in-1 intelligent pixel binning, f/1.8 large aperture, and 6P lens with superior light-gathering capability for flagship-level photography, it added.