Audit Committee Toolkit launched

ISLAMABAD: The Audit Oversight Board (AOB) and the World Bank have launched an Audit Committee Toolkit that explains the international best practices for audit committees in fulfilling their role and responsibilities, a statement said on Tuesday.

The toolkit explains the laws underlying the role of audit committees internationally and lists appropriate questions to be addressed to a company’s management and external auditors, it added.

The toolkit also guides how to develop terms of reference for audit committees and internal audit charters and how to evaluate the performance of audit committees. An audit committee is a key committee of the board of directors. Under the law, all listed companies and public sector companies are required to form an audit committee.

These include some of the largest employers and taxpayers in Pakistan. The audit committees of these companies perform a function, which leaves a lasting impact on the protection of stakeholders and consequently on the country’s economy, the statement said.