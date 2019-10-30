FBR asked to resolve textile issues

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce and Textiles on Tuesday stressed the need for evolving a comprehensive strategy to increase the country’s external trade.

The committee also sought a report from the Federal Board of Revenue to resolve the issues of textile industry to promote growth and productivity of the industry. Secretary Commerce and Textile Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera apprised the committee of structural changes required to ensure effective role of Pakistan’s embassies abroad to promote trade, economic and investment partnership between Pakistan and other countries. Member of National Assembly Naveed Qamar presided over the meeting.

Sukhera briefed the committee on steps taken to ensure that Pakistan continues to benefit from generalised scheme of preference plus status. Commerce secretary said the government planned to explore the new potential market in all major regions of the world.

“We review the previous policies for appointment of trade officers in different countries of the world,” he said. Sukhera said the performance and evaluation system for foreign trade officers had been evolved and nine trade officers were called back due to performance issue and lack of capacity in different missions abroad.

On a question regarding the recent appointment of foreign trade officers, the secretary said the government ensured transparency in process of appointment of these officials.

On European Union’s generalised scheme of preference-plus, he said the country’s exports to EU countries increased to 9.22 billion Euro in 2018 from 6.87 billion Euro in 2013. The committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on August 16, 2019.