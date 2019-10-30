Indus Motor profit declines 62 percent in Q1

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited on Tuesday said its profit plunged 62 percent to Rs1.318 billion for the quarter ended September 30 on a sharp drop in car sales.

The company in a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange said its earnings per share (EPS) remained at Rs16.78. The company earned Rs3.508 billion with EPS of Rs44.63 in the corresponding period earlier.

The company, however, announced interim dividend of Rs7/share for the quarter ended September 30..

Company’s net sales turnover for the first quarter ended September 30, 2019, decreased by 41 percent to 20.7 billion as compared to Rs. 34.9 billion, for the same period last year,” it said in a statement “IMC’s net profit has declined mainly due to decrease in sales volumes.”

Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO Indus Motor Company said the company is managing the pressure by improving efficiency, and placing tighter controls on overheads “despite the broader macro-economic challenges and higher inflationary environment”.

The company operated to produce 8,036 units of vehicles for the three month period, a decrease by 49.7 percent as compared to 15,977 units produced in the same period last year.

“A decline in sales volumes was observed in all segments, mainly on account of price impact due to additional custom duty increase and levy of FED, while rise in interest rates has reduced auto financing,” the statement added.

“More importantly, fear factor in customers on account of documentation drive by the government, led customers to hold their expenditure not only in the auto sector but in other sectors as well.”

The Company has observed approximately thirty non production days (NPDs) to minimise its costs as the best alternative. Further, from the month of October, Company has started to operate on single-shift basis, which is expected to continue until improvement in market demand.

NBP profit increases 2pc in Jan-Sept

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) said its net profit inched up one percent to Rs16.637 billion in the nine months period ended September 30, 2019.

The bank’s earning per share remained at Rs7.80. It did not announce any interim dividend for the period ended September 30, 2019.

The bank earned Rs16.246 with EPS of Rs7.59 during the corresponding nine months in 2018. Net interest income of the bank settled at Rs54 billion during the nine months, increasing by an impressive 24 percent year-on-year.

“(A slowdown) in after-tax profit is mainly attributed to higher taxation charge of 44.0 percent as compared to 30.0 percent for the corresponding period last year,” the bank said in a statement.

Net foreign income saw a 13 percent year-on-year uptick during the nine months, led by 39 percent higher foreign exchange income and 24 percent higher dividend income. The bank continued to book heavy provisioning expenses of Rs8.7 billion during the January-September period in 2019.

Operating expenses clocked-in at Rs42.5 billion during 9MCY19, increasing 9.0 percent year-on-year.

As of September 30, 2019 deposits of the bank amounted to Rs1,938.0 billion, depicting a drop of Rs73.3 billion or 3.6 percent as against Rs2,011.4 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Kapco profit jumps 84 percent in Q1

Kot Addu Power Company net profit jumped 84 percent to Rs5.033 billion for the quarter ended September 30 on higher energy dispatches, a bourse filing said.

The company’s EPS remained at Rs5.72. It did not announce any interim dividend for the quarter under review. The company earned Rs2.740 billion with EPS of Rs3.11 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sales witnessed an increase of 12 percent YoY. The rise in sales was driven by 2.0 percent higher dispatches, 12 percent higher furnace oil prices, 8.0 percent YoY higher RLNG prices, and rupee depreciation.

Gross margins went up by 332bps to 14.8 percent during Q1. Other income jumped by 73 percent to Rs4.367 billion due to higher interest rates; however overdue receivables went down by 2.0 percent to Rs94 billion (as of June 2019).

Nishat Mills profit rises 13pc in Q1

Nishat Mills Limited net profit went up 13 percent to Rs2.297 billion for the quarter ended September 30,2019, translating into EPS of Rs4.67.

The company earned Rs2.019 billion with EPS of Rs4.37 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. It did not announce any interim dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net sales for Q1FY20 settled at Rs15,933 million (up by 9 percent YoY) attributable to currency depreciation, which resulted in increase in prices of value-added products. On sequential basis, sales witnessed decline of 2.0 percent QoQ due to decline in export sales on account of global economic slowdown.

Other income for Q1FY20 increased by 17 percent YoY to Rs597 million, while down by 73 percent QoQ owing to absence of dividend payment and no exchange gain in the period under review. During the quarter, finance cost increased by 53 percent YoY to Rs324 million due to increase in borrowings to meet working capital requirements.

Nishat Chunian Power profit up 19pc in Q1

Nishat Chunian Power Limited profit increased 19 percent to Rs1.067 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs2.91.

The company earned Rs897 million with EPS of Rs2.44 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company did not announce any interim dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

During Q1FY20, net sales witnessed an increase of 5.0 percent YoY to Rs5,426 million. The increase in sales was witnessed due to 35 percent higher dollar indexation along with 10 percent higher furnace oil prices compared to last year.

However, due to availability of relatively cheap source of power generation, company’s dispatches went down by 12 percent YoY to 231GWh. Finance costs jumped up by 91 percent to Rs547 million due to 41 percent rise in short-term borrowings along with higher interest rates compared with the same period last year.