Curbing import on weight basis to benefit auto industry

LAHORE: Auto vending industry of Pakistan remains deprived of marketing auto-parts in 20-30 times larger domestic markets compared to original equipment manufacturers, who they serve, because imported parts get cleared on weight basis instead of actual value.

According to very conservative calculations by industry experts, the government could generate Rs493.7 billion annually if auto-parts were cleared on their original value instead of weight. Many of these parts were produced in Pakistan, and were subject to 35 percent duty plus seven percent additional duty, 17 percent sales tax and three percent additional sales tax on duty paid value.

In addition 5.5 percent advance income tax was also collected at the import stage. Instead of unit value almost all the auto-parts were being cleared on a duty levied on per kilogram basis. The lump sum duty on per kg basis deprived the exchequer of huge amount in duties.

Pakistan produced per annum average 250,000 car units, 55,000 tractors, and 2.8 million motorcycles. Barring the motorcycles, the Pakistani market for cars and tractors is very small. The auto vendors barely survive on these low volumes. Still 95 percent of the tractor parts are produced in Pakistan.

In cars there are a dozen variants and three main manufacturers which have resulted in low level of part localisation. However, the after sales market in Pakistan is very large. Take for instance tractors that our farmers have been using since 1980 and almost 98 percent of them are still operative.

There are 1.5 million tractors operating in the farms, while the country has produced one million tractors during 2000-2019. Before 2000, 500,000 tractors were operational in the country.

Abdul Razzak Gauhar, a leading auto engineer, says that tractors are very sturdy machines; however he added that these machines ply on rough roads and fields. The wear and tear of moveable parts and engine parts is comparatively higher.

Since tractors are very crucial both at the time of sowing and harvesting the farmers keep these machines in perfect condition. For instance, they are designed to carry 400 maunds of sugarcane from farm to the mill, but they overload to carry 900 maunds.

This overloading accelerates wear and tear. Normally, a tractor undergoes complete overhaul after two years. Gauhar said that to be on the safe side one could assume the complete over haul takes place after four years. Thus, every year 250,000 tractors need engines and hydraulic parts.

He said 19 most crucial components and parts of tractor were selected to find out the impact of duty evasion because of the clearance of parts under per kg duty regime. He said study of 22.11 percent parts was submitted to the Federal Board of Revenue.

It revealed that duty and taxes worth $434 million could be generated if per unit price is used for assessment. Loss on all parts (including remaining 80 percent not studied) would be to the tune of $1.57 billion (Rs246.7 billion).

Similar, the study done by another group on cars revealed an opportunity to generate additional revenue of Rs247 billion (cumulative Rs493 billion). After this submission, the FBR has ordered the clearance of each auto part on per unit price basis.

The local vendors produce all tractor parts at much below the prices of parts imported or smuggled from China or India (imports from India get through via Dubai and Vietnam).

The Pakistani vendors pay sales tax (17 percent plus 3 percent) on the parts original value. If importers are forced to pay at the fair import tariff price fixed by the FBR, then the imports of these parts would appreciably decline.

Pakistani vendors would get a huge share in the domestic market and would not be dependent on OEMs for survival. The number of jobs in the vending industry would triple.

Because of economies of scale, these vendors would easily venture into export markets. Hundreds of millions of foreign exchange would be saved.

Pakistani tractors are much cheaper than the Indian and Chinese tractors because of 95 percent localisation.

Auto vendors for now are happy. However, some sceptics point out that this regime was introduced a few years back as well, but was rolled back on pressure from influential vested interests. Let us see if the pressure would work this time or not.