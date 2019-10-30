tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
So far the soundings coming from both the US and China point to the likelihood of
significant progress in trade negotiations… so far neither party has officially said anything about the contentious issue surrounding China’s demand for a pullback on US tariffs.
Rodrigo Catril, Analyst at National Australia Bank
