Rupee gains

The rupee extended gains in the second consecutive session on Tuesday due to smooth supply of dollars, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 155.78 against the greenback, up from Monday’s closing of 155.84. Similarly, the local currency gained 10 paisas to end at 155.90/dollar in the open market. Dealers said the currency gained slightly, as exporters’ dollar conversion increased supply of the foreign currency.

A staff mission of the International Monetary Fund has started discussions with the Pakistani authorities on the first quarterly review of the country’s performance under its $6 billion extended fund facility.

The successful completion of the review would allow Pakistan get the next tranche of around $453 million from the IMF. The State Bank of Pakistan in its annual report for fiscal year 2018/19 presented a positive outlook for the external sector in FY20, albeit being subject to both upside and downside risks. The current account deficit is projected at 2.5 to 3.5 percent of GDP this year.

Exports are projected to pick up during the year, the SBP expects on the demand conditions among the country’s major trading partners and buoyancy in commodity markets. Moreover, workers’ remittances are expected to remain robust in FY20 on the back of measures taken and incentives given to overseas Pakistanis remitting under the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI).