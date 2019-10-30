Fertiliser sales fall 9pc in Sept on price hike

KARACHI: Fertiliser sales fell nine percent year-on-year to 679,000 tons in September as there was a double-digit dip in urea consumption on price hike, official data revealed on Tuesday.

The National Fertilizer Development Centre’s data showed that urea sales declined 16 percent year-on-year to 405,000 tons in September. Urea sale volume stood at 482,000 tons in the corresponding month a year earlier.

Analyst Mustafa Zamin at Taurus Securities said the sales depression was attributable to lower volumes on the back of a 20 percent increase in prices of urea, “which dragged the fertiliser sales as a whole”.

Sales of diammonium phosphate (DAP), however, increased to 210,000 tons in September from 199,000 tons in the corresponding month a year ago. Zamin said this was due to seasonal growth before the winter sowing season – October to December. Fatima Fertilizer was the only player that saw improvement in urea sales. Fatima’s urea offtakes climbed 1.4 times year-on-year.

“Fatima’s growth came from the contribution of Dawood Hercules plant,” he said. All other major fertiliser makers, including Fauji Fertilizer Company, Engro Fertilizer and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim posted lower sale volumes of 22 percent, 44 percent and 49 percent year-on-year, respectively, in September.

Total DAP sales were marginally up 5 percent YoY (year-on-year) in September. Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim’s offtakes rose 46 percent year-on-year to 107,000 in September. DAP’s sales stood at 73,000 tons in September 2018. This was attributable to seasonal uptick. Sale volumes of Fauji Fertilizer Company and Engro Frtilizer declined 45 and 27 percent year-on-year in September, respectively.

In September 2019, urea stock stood at 470,000 tons, up 45 percent month-on-month. DAP inventory stood at 378,000 tons, down 10 percent in September over August.

Urea sales rose six percent to 4.4 million tons in the first nine months of the calendar year.

Two main players, Fauji Fertilizer Company and Engro Fertilizer, saw five and 10 percent decrease in urea sales to 1.8 million tons and 1.4 million tons, respectively, in nine months. Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim recorded 21 percent decrease in urea sales to 327,000 tons. Fatima Fertilizer’s urea sales jumped 58 percent to 569,000 tons in January-September.

DAP sales fell eight percent to 1.2 million tons in nine months with Fauji Fertilizer Company and Engro Fertilizer recording falling 48 and 13 percent, respectively, in the January-September period.