SBP criticises provinces for low revenue generation

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has blamed a lack of institutional capacity in the provincial governments for the lower revenue collection that contributed less to tax-to-GDP ratio and fiscal consolidation efforts.

“… an important agenda on fiscal reforms should be the capacity building of the provincial authorities, which are responsible for mobilising revenue via the agriculture income tax, sales tax on services and property taxes, and carrying out crucial spending on important sectors like education, health, social spending and regional infrastructure,” the SBP said in an annual report on the state of economy.

“… nine years after the 18th amendment the provinces still seem to lack capacity to adequately assume these responsibilities.”

Total provincial revenues grew two percent in FY2019 compared with 21 percent in the previous year.

The central bank said revenue efforts of the provincial governments have been unimpressive to say the least, whereas their allocation on social development has been much less than what is required to bridge the existing service delivery gap.

The provincial governments require strong commitment to support the fiscal consolidation efforts, bring the needed diversification in the revenue base, and gear themselves up to carry out effective public financial management to improve the quality of public spending, the SBP added.

The SBP said the provincial governments also need to rationalise the incentive structures in these agencies as no serious tax effort is observed on their part so far. These agencies are still relying only on an old tax base that includes property taxes, stamp duties and/or motor vehicle tax, and are struggling to tap high potential sectors, it added. The SBP said capacity issues also exist, especially with respect to the collection of the agriculture income tax, which is collected either in the form of a tax on net income, or on land holding, whichever is higher.

Lower collection under this head basically represents difficulties in assessing net agriculture income, and identifying individuals with net incomes above the threshold level. Therefore, whatever revenue is collected from agriculture is based on landholding. As for the services, it appears that the informal nature of a large number of services concerns hinders in collections. The SBP said the taxation mechanism gets very complicated for firms that operate across the country due to differences in the general sales tax collection structure and rates on services between provinces. Agriculture and services, despite having 74.4 percent share in Pakistan’s GDP, contribute negligibly to tax collection, the central bank said.

“The provincial governments have a more crucial role to play when it comes to improving the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio, expand and diversify the revenue base, and tap revenue resources equitably,” it added.

The provincial governments have the constitutional authority. “All they need is a serious commitment to support the sustainable growth objective, and strengthen their institutions with technical specialisation of their staff and systems.”

While the slowdown in the provinces’ own revenue collection in FY19 could be linked to overall weak growth momentum, the performance of provincial governments in general has not been impressive since the introduction of the 18th amendment.

It was expected that over time the provinces would enhance their capacity to collect taxes by modifying their institutional structures and reduce their dependence on federal transfers.

There is an excess fragmentation of agencies within the provincial governments, which complicates the taxation mechanism such as the excise and taxation departments, which collect the urban immovable property tax, the tax on professions, the motor vehicle tax, and provincial excises.

The boards of revenue collect the agriculture income tax, land taxes, stamp duty and other taxes on property transactions and the revenue authorities collect the general sales tax on services.

These institutions are responsible for implementing the policies devised by the provincial finance ministries. “All these institutions need to be integrated in order to improve efficiency and make it more convenient for taxpayers,” the SBP advised.