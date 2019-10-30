Profit repatriation slightly rises to $349mln in Q1

KARACHI: Repatriation of profits and dividends by foreign investors slightly increased 0.46 percent to $349.2 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year of 2019/20 from $347.6 million a year earlier, the central bank’s data showed on Tuesday.

In September, the flow of cash repatriated by foreign companies, however, increased 76 percent to $134.5 million in September from $76.5 million in the previous month.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) data revealed that repatriated cash on foreign direct investment stood at $328.9 million in July-September FY2019/20 compared with $318.3 million in the same period last year.

The profit repatriation on foreign portfolio investment, however, sharply fell to $20.3 million during the first quarter from $29.3 million a year ago. Higher profit in some key sectors contributed to the rise in repatriated earnings during the period under review.

The SBP’s data showed that companies in oil and gas exploration sector repatriated $72.7 million in July-September FY20 compared with $55.5 million in the corresponding period last year.

The chemical sector repatriated $48 million in July-September FY20 compared with $17.6 million in the corresponding period of FY19. The transport sector repatriated $35.7 million in three months of this fiscal year compared with $10.4 million a year earlier.

Profit repatriation was lower than the net foreign direct investment received by the country in the first quarter of this fiscal year. The country attracted $542.1 million in foreign direct investment in July-September FY20 compared with $559.4 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Analysts expect repatriation of foreign profits and dividends to slow in the current fiscal year due to slowdown in economic activities. Lower corporate profitability could lead to decline in the repatriated earnings this fiscal, they said.

Economy slowed down to 3.3 percent in the last fiscal year. The government expected growth to recover with early signs of recovery appearing on the International Monetary Fund-backed reforms.

Real GDP growth is projected between 3 and 4 percent. International financial institutions forecast the growth number between 2.4 and three percent.