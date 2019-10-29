TV news directors, editors body decries Pemra bars

KARACHI: The Pakistan Electronic Media Editors and News Directors Association is alarmed at the recent unlawful order issued by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority clamping unacceptable restrictions on the conduct of current affairs hosts and their shows. In a statement, the association said Pemra’s order is unlawful that clearly exceeds its mandate and appears to be yet another attempt to stifle a free media in Pakistan. The order must be withdrawn forthwith, the association demanded. It stated: Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan states: “Every citizen shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression, and there shall be freedom of the press, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law”. As all laws and actions of state regulators must be in conformity with the Constitution, it is patently obvious that Pemra’s order exceeds what are considered to be reasonable restrictions under the law. The association of news directors and editors has been formed to promote and protect the interests of professional journalists in news organizations and advance freedom of expression as guaranteed in the constitution. It is clear that Pemra’s latest order is not only against the norms of journalism, but also an attempt to prevent audiences in Pakistan from gaining the valuable insight and opinion by unreasonably restricting the scope of talk shows, the association added.