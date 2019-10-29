close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
Kashmir Black Day observed in Egypt

National

SA
Sibte Arif
October 29, 2019

CAIRO: The Pakistan Embassy in Cairo observed Kashmir Black Day on its premises to commemorate the 72-year history of landing of the Indian occupation forces in Jammu and Kashmir and to highlight the illegal occupation and continuous human rights violations there.

A large number of intellectuals, journalists, students, members of Pakistan-Egypt Friendship Association and Pakistani community notables attended the event.

Three short documentaries focused on the recent developments in the Indian Occupied Kashmir were screened on the occasion. The students of Pakistan International School of Cairo (PISC) presented a tableau, portraying the suffering of Kashmiris. A student of Al-Azhar University, Adil Mahmoud, read out a poem on Kashmir with Urdu translation.

President of the Egyptian-Pakistani Friendship Association Ambassador Fathi Yousuf stressed that escalation of tension in the region as a result of India’s decision to abolish Kashmir’s special autonomous status posed a threat to regional peace and security. He called on India to listen to the voice of wisdom and urged the Muslim countries to extend all support to the people of Kashmir in the face of Indian repression.

