PM renews support to Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday reiterated its steadfast and sincere support to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process. The renewal of pledge to support the peace process came during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President’s Special Representative for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad here.

Welcoming Khalilzad, Imran reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering and sincere support to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process launched last year.

He also underlined the need to overcome the difficulties in this regard so that an enduring political solution to the Afghan conflict could be achieved at the earliest. He stressed that it was important for all sides to take practical steps for reduction in violence in Afghanistan. He further underscored that it was equally important to guard against the negative narratives and efforts by any quarter to undermine the progress made so far through painstaking efforts.

As a sincere facilitator and a friend, Pakistan remains ready to do everything possible in its capacity, as part of a shared responsibility, for an early conclusion of a peace deal, Imran said.

Achieving sustainable peace and security and ensuring long-term development, progress and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region was in Pakistan’s best national interest, the prime minister stressed.