FBR asks officials not to contact any taxpayer without legal authorisation

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued directions to all officers and officials of the headquarters and field formations not to contact any taxpayer or businessman in any form i.e. physical visit, telephonic/ mobile calls, SMS or email etc, except when legally authorised. This step has been taken to do away with fake communication from some quarters and to build confidence level of taxpayers.

According to FBR’s announcement here Monday, this policy shall come into force from November 01, 2019 and any officer/official found involved in such activity shall be proceeded against strictly under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 read with Government Servants (E&D) Rules, 1973.

These directions shall apply to all formations of the FBR being Inland Revenue (Income Tax, Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty) and Customs. Taxpayers, business community and trade bodies are requested to assist in implementing this policy by reporting to the FBR any contravention of these directions, the FBR statement concluded.