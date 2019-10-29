Ready to bear cost, Abbasi seeks his treatment

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday requested the Accountability Court (AC) that he was ill and need proper medical treatment as a medical board suggested him surgery. He pleaded that he would bear expenses of his treatment. He requested the court allowed him to get treatment at any hospital of his choice. The request was recorded by the court. He requested the AC that the proceeding of his court trail should be broadcast live so the public could know the reality about their corrupt leaders. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday produced former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail after their judicial remand ended.

AC extended judicial remand of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail till November 19.

During hearing, former PM Abbasi requested the court that allows him to consult his lawyers and to see his family members.

He also requested the court to allow live telecast of his case proceedings so the public could know the facts and reality about the corruption and those who did it. He said LNG case is being investigated almost a year and half and now public could know what their elected representative had done.

To this, AC judge remarked that Lahore High Court put ban on the live coverage of court proceedings. Abbasi argued that in many foreign countries court proceedings broadcast live.

To this accountability court judge asked him to approach Lahore High Court which imposed ban on live coverage if he really wanted the coverage of the case.

Abbasi also requested the court to allow him to keep laptop in jail for the preparation of his case. NAB prosecutor opposed the request and said according to jail law laptop cannot be allowed to any accused.

To this, Abbasi requested the court if laptop cannot be provided to him to defend his case then court should direct the NAB to prepare case without laptop.

He said prime minister and Chief Minister are so worried to see his facilities in jail that’s why he is thinking to withdraw all of my jail facilities to reduce their worries.

Earlier, medical board conducted a medical examination of Abbasi at Adiala Jail and suggested to shift him to hospital due to stone in his kidney. More tests would be conducted to examine the health of the ex-premier.

Abbasi is facing the accusation of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself. As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, he had been accused of granting contract on LNG Terminal to ETPL, Tri-partial agreement, LSA with EETPL and LNG import from Qatar etc.

According to NAB in LNG corruption on 10 September 2018 Supreme Court directed the NAB to complete the inquiry against former PM Abbasi and others.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time, in granting contract of LNG terminal for 15 years to their ‘favourite’ company.

According to the NAB arrest warrant, Abbasi is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.