Tue Oct 29, 2019
October 29, 2019

Three injured in Indian LoC firing

Top Story

 
October 29, 2019

RAWALPINDI: At least three people were injured on Monday when the Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian army targeted the civilian population in Bagsar Sector, leaving three people, including a woman, injured. "Indian Army troops unprovoked fire in Bagsar Sector along LoC targeting civilian population. 3 innocent civilians including a woman residents of Village Mendika, Teh Samani District Bhimber got injured," said the ISPR in a statement. Tensions are high between India and Pakistan after the former revoked Article 370, which recognised occupied Kashmir as a special territory. Pakistan reacted sharply, downgrading diplomatic ties with India and suspending trade. On Sunday, nine soldiers of the Indian army were killed and many others injured when the Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to the Indian ceasefire violations in Jura, Shahkot, Nousehri Khuiratta and Kotkhetera Tatta Pani sectors along the Line of Control.

