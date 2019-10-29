JUI-F leader injured in Bajaur firing

KHAR: A local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on him in Badaan area in War Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district on Monday, official sources said. The sources said that Mufti Sultan Mohammad was going home after offering Fajr prayer at a mosque when armed men opened fire on him. He sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar from where he was flown in a helicopter to a hospital in Peshawar. District Police Officer Pir Shahab Ali Shah said Mufti Sultan Mohammad received three bullets. He said a search operation had been launched to hunt down the attackers and bring them to justice. Mufti Sultan Mohammad is considered a key JUI-F leader in Bajaur. He is the head of JUI-F War Mamond tehsil and had unsuccessfully contested the last general election from PK-102 on JUI-F ticket. Meanwhile, JUI-F Bajaur chapter held a protest demonstration at Khar Bazaar to condemn the bid on the life of Mufti Sultan Mohammad. Speaking on the occasion, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdur Rasheed, Awami National Party leader Gul Afzal and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Gul Karim Khan condemned the attack. Members National Assembly from Bajaur Gul Zafar Khan Baghi and Guldad Khan also condemned the incident and demanded the early arrest of the accused.