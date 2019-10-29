JUI-F granted NOC despite objection from police, special branch

ISLAMABAD: The district administration granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday, for its Azadi March against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government. The NOC mentioned that the administration has permitted the march to take place on a conditional basis, despite opposition from police and the special branch. According to the NOC, minors are not permitted in the ‘Azadi March’; roads shall not be blocked; no harm shall be done to public property and no worker shall enter the government buildings. Also it included that, hate speech against the religion and state and any ideology won’t be permitted in the march. No flag of any political party should be burnt, the participants need to strictly abide by the guidelines. In case the said guidelines are not followed the conditional NOC will be revoked, it further read. The administration will come into action if the guidelines are not followed, Defence Minister and head of government’s negotiations committee Pervaiz Khattak said. He said that the government has performed its duty by allowing them to hold a demonstration, adding that they will not put any obstructions in place.