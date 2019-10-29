Doctors closely monitoring Nawaz’s heart, kidney functions

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has shown signs of improvement as his platelets count jumped 3,000 paces on Monday, but remains critical due to degeneration in functioning of other vital indicators.

The special medical board, along with consultant cardiologist Prof Dr Saqib Shafi, head of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, examined Nawaz Sharif and noted an increase of platelets count from Sunday’s 25,000 to 28,000 on Monday. However, it is learnt that administering of steroids to help increase the platelets had cast detrimental effects on his other vital signs with uncontrolled sugar and blood pressure. The doctors are closely monitoring Nawaz Sharif’s heart and kidney functions.

Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, principal SIMS/SHL and head of special medical board, said that the board had decided to conduct Nawaz Sharif’s complete body scan to pin down affected parts of the body and treat them accordingly.

He said that generally Nawaz Sharif was faring well despite inconsistency in certain indicators, which were being looked after and treated properly. “Immunoglobulin injection’s course has been completed on Monday,” he said. Nawaz Sharif also shaved with an electronic shaver.

He said Nawaz Sharif was not being shifted anywhere else and he would remain under treatment at Services Hospital until his recovery. However, he cautioned against fake news vis-à-vis Nawaz Sharif’s health.

Meanwhile, Dr Adnan Khan, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, also met Nawaz Sharif and consulted with the members of special medical board. Besides, Shamim Begum, Nawaz Sharif’s mother, along with other family members, also visited Services Hospital and inquired about his health. A large number of party workers gathered outside the hospital and chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and criticised the PTI govt and Prime Minister Imran Khan over deterioration of health condition of Nawaz Sharif due to delay in provision of treatment.