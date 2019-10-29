close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
EZ
Erum Zaidi
October 29, 2019

Inflation went up, GDP down due to past policies: SBP

Top Story

KARACHI: Inflation rose and GDP remained low last year due to wrong policies of the past, reported State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Economy is showing signs of stabilisation, helped by IMF support and planned capital injections in development projects during the current fiscal year, and is on track to meet the government’s 2019/20 growth target of 4%, SBP said Monday. The SBP said although real GDP growth is likely to remain subdued, “the early signs of recovery are already visible”.

