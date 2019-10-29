Traders go on two-day shutdown strike from today

ISLAMABAD: Traders in the country have warned to continue shutter down strike for an indefinite period if the government and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) did not stop ‘the anti-traders policies.’

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Karachi Chambers of Commerce & Industry have strongly favoured shutter down strike of the business community. They appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to consider difficulties of the business community.

The business activities in the country would remain closed for two days on October 29, Tuesday (today) and October 30 Wednesday against ‘anti-traders policies’ of the PTI government. The business community have strongly denounced the government policies against them and warned to continue shutter down for indefinite period if FBR not stopped ‘the anti-traders policies.’ All Pakistan Traders Association (APTA) President Ajmal Baloch said that the prerequisite of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) for purchase is unacceptable, adding that the government may go ahead with whatever action they want. The government is only assuring us for giving relaxations but not issuing proper notification. Therefore, we are going to observe complete shutter down strike for two days, he said.

Rawalpindi Traders Association representatives Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and Sharjeel Mir and Cantonment Traders Association representatives Sheikh Hafeez and Arshad Awan said they would keep all markets and bazaars closed in response to the call of their central association. They alleged that the government and FBR were targeting the business community and harassing taxpayers instead of expanding the tax net.

They said traders play major role in the economy of any country and all governments give incentives as well as provide them environment conducive for doing business.

Qaumi Tajir Ittehad President Naeem Mir said that the present government was creating difficulties for the business community, adding that the FBR should review its policies otherwise the strike could go beyond two days. He urged that Prime Minister Imran Khan should play his role to resolve their problems.

Anjuman-e-Tajran Pakistan President Khalid Pervaiz warned that we will not open our business activities till acceptance of our demands. Prime Minister Imran Khan is not considering country’s problems including ever-increasing inflation, unemployment, poverty ratio, street crime etc. He urged the government to introduce fixed tax for small traders. He strongly criticised FBR added the Supreme Court had already observed that the 22,000 officials of the Tax Department were hurdle to tax collection.

All Pakistan Electronics Association, Jeweler Association, Car Dealers Association, Furniture Association, Marble Association and Merchant Association have also announced to observe complete shutter down strike on Tuesday (today) and Wednesday.

Meanwhile addressing a press conference here, President of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran, Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry and other leaders said the traders would observe shutter down strike on October 29 and 30 to express no confidence in economic and taxation policies of the government.

They threatened to extend their countrywide two-day shutter down strike to October 31 if the government did not accept their demands. Other traders' leaders including Chaudhry Iqbal, Zia Ahmad Raja, Khurshid Qureshi and others were also present.

Kashif Chaudhry said traders would observe historic shutter down strike from Khyber to Gwadar. He said thanks to IMF policies, the government was moving towards confrontation with traders. He said the government accepts that the condition of CNIC and fixed tax had worried the traders’ community but the Finance Minister and FBR chairman were giving only the verbal assurances. "We are not going to believe in verbal commitments but want written orders," he said adding the traders after October 31 would announce more tough decisions.