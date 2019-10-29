They’re marching to my success, not failure: PM

NANKANA SAHIB/ LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said federal and provincial governments are providing Nawaz Sharif with the best possible medical care including advice of consultants from Karachi and Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

"We can try our best; the rest is with Allah Almighty," he said while addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak International University at Nankana Sahib on Monday.

Imran Khan said that the Azadi Marchers are marching on his success not his failure as they fear that the PTI-led government is making strides in country's progress which would limit their political presence in the country.

"I cannot even guarantee my own life; how can I give assurance about the life of any other person," he said in reference to a comment made by a court the other day that if the government could guarantee the life of Nawaz Sharif till bail.

He said he could not give guarantee of life of anybody including himself, but he was expected to give guarantees about the health of Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister said he would not give an ‘NRO’ (deal) to anyone till he was alive. He said he does not care any Azadi march and he would not be blackmailed by the corrupt opposition. He said Azadi march had no genuine objective but to cover the wrongdoings of top corrupt, whose tenures in government were all about ''looting and signing charter of democracy''.

Imran said he had predicted in his first speech after assuming office that all corrupt elements would gather at one place. He said the current condition of country was caused by two NROs: first was given to Nawaz Sharif to go to Saudi Arabia and the second to Asif Zardari to come back to the country. He said both looted the country mercilessly and sent money out of Pakistan, which caused huge inflation in the country. He said the incumbent government had to pay half of the collected taxes for repayment of loans. He said the opposition had fears that the government was becoming successful. He said they (opposition) put different blames on the government including being Jewish lobby and high inflation in the country, which all are baseless. He said the federal government and the Punjab government tried their best to provide every possible medical facility to Nawaz Sharif. He said doctors were called from different cities of the country including Karachi and he even asked doctors of Shaukat Khanam Hospital to provide assistance in treatment of Nawaz Sharif. He said that we can only make efforts but cannot give guarantee of life.

He said “we talk about Madina state, as it was an ideal state.” He said there was rule of law and there was one law for everybody. He said all people, in spite of their religions, had equal rights in Madina state. He said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) said that earlier nations were destroyed as law was different for different people. So law was made similar for all in Madina state.

He said that unfortunately rich had privileges in the country while poor had no rights. He said that we would have to change this system and distinction in the country. He said that Europe and Singapore made progress due to rule of law. He said it is quite ridiculous that prime minister, foreign minister and interior minister of a country do jobs in other countries by getting Iqama. He said that Iqama was a mean which was used for money-laundering. He said former rulers took cover under Iqama to just do money-laundering; but now the government is getting information gradually.

He said history of world shows that no country made progress without education. He said that there was a time when we were leading in education in the region, but unfortunately rulers did not pay heed towards it afterwards. He said that we need one academic syllabus to become one nation. He said that there are three education systems in the country. He said that it is need of the hour to offer one syllabus for all. He said that students of madrasas (seminaries) would have to be brought into the mainstream education system by giving them modern education. He said that once there were two madrasas in Dehli, where students of rich and poor classes, irrespective of their religion, used to come to obtain education.

He said it is a most beautiful gift to Sikh community to lay the foundation stone of a university ahead of 550th birthday anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. He said all saints including Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh (RA), Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) and Baba Farid (RA) spent their lives to serve humanity. He said this is the reason that still masses love and respect these saints even after passage of centuries.

He said there was huge corruption in the matters of land of Trust. He said lands adjacent to all shrines would be retrieved from land grabbers. He said that universities and hospitals would be constructed on lands adjacent to shrines after their retrieval. He said that Nankana is like Makkah and Kartarpur like Madina for the Sikh community. He said the Sikh community would always be allowed to visit these cities irrespective of any kind of circumstances.

He said Saudi Arabia does not put restrictions on Muslims of any country to visit holy places. He said Pakistan had come out of difficult economic conditions and now coming years would be easy. He said that opposition started raising voices from the very first day that the government had failed as they knew well how they looted the country badly. He said there was historical deficit in the PIA, railways and other institutions. He said now investors are coming to Pakistan due to making ease for investment. He said international organisations were also acknowledging this condition of Pakistan.

The premier said no country could make progress and run without collection of taxes. He hoped that matters with traders would be settled soon as negotiations are continued on fixed taxes.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar also addressed the ceremony.

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said that many courses would be offered at the university including disciplines of Punjabi and Khalasa.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Special Advisor Dr Firdous Ashaq Awan and others were also present.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid foundation stone of the university while a briefing was also given to him.

Later on, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to deal sternly with criminal elements in the province besides issuing directions for launching an awareness campaign to curb incidents of child abuse.

It was also decided that the government would not adopt the path of confrontation with the Azadi march participants, but stay vigilant to prevent any untoward occurrence during the protest.

While chairing various meetings related to law and order, local government and other departments on Monday during his visit to Lahore, the PM expressed dismay over the crime incidents against children and called for adopting effective measures for their prevention.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Interior Minister Ejaz Shah, Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Finance Minister Hashmi Jawan Bakht, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood and senior officials related to Punjab and Centre attended the meetings, held at 8-Club.

Inspector General of Police Punjab gave a detailed briefing to the PM about the measures taken to control crime in the province. He also briefed the PM about the measures taken to curb crimes against children and in district Kasur particularly, special measures were being taken including appointment of new SHOs to address this issue.

The Local Government secretary briefed the PM about the LG polls in Punjab and it was told that village panchayat and neighbourhood elections would be held by March 2020, whereas at tehsil level, polls would be held by May 2020.

The premier stressed the need for speedy implementation of the LG system and ordered for completion of the plan in that regard in stipulated time period.

The PM was also briefed about the arrangements made by Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies to curb any untoward occurrence during the Azadi march which is already under way in the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulan Fazlur Rehman.

The PM directed Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht to draft recommendations for reducing taxes in the housing sector. The PM also directed the Health Department officials to ensure provision of best health facilities to citizens. He was also briefed about the health cards and it was told that in three districts, the process of cards distribution had started.

The hallmark of the meeting was that most of the briefing was given by the bureaucracy to the premier, and not by his elected team in the province.

APP adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday assured the officers that he would stand by them if they faced any pressure in taking strict action against big criminal elements.

The PM was shocked to learn about the incidents of child abuse in Kasur and Chunian, and he said such crimes invite the wrath of Allah Almighty.

He directed the Punjab chief minister and other relevant authorities to visit Kasur, Chunian and other affected areas, hold meetings with local religious leaders, philanthropists, schoolteachers and parents, and highlight the need for appropriate training of children for avoiding such incidents.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing about the Punjab Municipal Services Programme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Punjab government to take all-out measures to maintain the prices of eatables in the province particularly the wheat and flour at minimum possible level.

The Punjab finance minister told the meeting the government had increased the development budget of the province with a special focus on welfare projects. He said the government was also trying to ensure uninterrupted flow of funds for hospitals and education sector. However, the provincial government was facing challenges to afford the subsidy of the Orange Line Train and other such projects, he added.

INP adds: Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar also apprised PM Imran Khan of incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health condition. “The best medical facilities are being provided to the PML-N supreme,” the CM added.