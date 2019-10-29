close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 29, 2019

Federer out of Paris Masters

Sports

AFP
October 29, 2019

PARIS: World number three Roger Federer announced on Monday that he was withdrawing from this week’s Paris Masters in order to “pace” himself for the next year.

“I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out of the Paris Masters,” he said in a statement. “I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour. “I am sorry for my French fans who I will see next year at Roland Garros.”Tournament director Guy Forget said he was “disappointed” with Federer’s late decision to withdraw.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports